Gold, silver prices rise

KARACHI: Gold and silver rallied on Friday on Pakistani markets, tracking a global increase in both commodities, traders said.

The world market for gold bullion soared strongly by $21, settling at $3,345 per ounce while silver moved up to $38 per ounce, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

As a result, gold prices in Pakistani market mounted significantly by Rs2,300 and Rs1,971, reaching Rs357,000 per tola and Rs306,069 per 10 grams, respectively, the Jewellers Association added.

The domestic silver market saw an uptick, rising by Rs86 and Rs74 to reach Rs 3,937 per tola and Rs 3,375 per 10 grams, respectively, it added.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices in the open market may vary from the official rates set by the association, reflecting differences in supply, demand, and market sentiment.

