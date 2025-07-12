BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
TDAP launches inaugural GLOBE Pakistan Summit

ISLAMABAD: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), under the Ministry of Commerce, hosted the inaugural GLOBE Pakistan Summit 2025 at a local hotel in Islamabad — a first-of-its-kind policy platform led by TDAP to accelerate Pakistan’s digital trade, e-commerce ecosystem, and regional business connectivity.

The summit was inaugurated by Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Chief Executive TDAP, delivered the keynote address, setting the tone for the day’s discourse on digital transformation, trade facilitation, and Pakistan’s e-commerce vision.

Jawad Paul, Secretary Commerce, in his remarks, appreciated TDAP’s pivotal role as the implementation arm of the Ministry in operationalizing the National E-Commerce Policy. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a compatible, secure, and globally connected digital trade environment.

Amna Baloch, Foreign Secretary, highlighted the strategic importance of economic diplomacy in expanding Pakistan’s trade footprint and strengthening regional connectivity through digital corridors.

The event witnessed strong diplomatic participation from the embassies and missions of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, KSA, China, USA, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Egypt — reaffirming the growing regional and international interest in Pakistan’s e-commerce potential.

Also in attendance was James Dong, President International Markets of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, whose presence underscored Alibaba’s strategic interest in Pakistan’s e-commerce ecosystem.

