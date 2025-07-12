UAE stocks rise as oil gains on IEA’s market outlook

DUBAI: Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates rebounded on Friday, led by gains in oil prices, while US tariffs and possible further sanctions on Russia were also in focus.

Crude prices rose after the International Energy Agency said on Friday the global oil market may be tighter than it appears, with demand supported by peak summer refinery runs to meet travel and power-generation.

Brent crude was up 0.5% at $68.99 a barrel as of 1110 GMT.

Dubai’s main market rose by 0.4%, hitting a fresh 17-year peak as its upward momentum entered into a third straight week of gains.

Real estate stocks also drove gains in the index, with market heavyweight Emaar Properties advancing 1.4%, while business park operator Tecom Group added 1.8%.

Among financials, Ajman Bank was one of the top performers, jumping 3.4% after the Ajman government raised its stake in the lender to 31.1%.