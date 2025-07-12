BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-12

Nikkei reverses course to end lower

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average surrendered early gains to close lower on Friday as sharp declines in Fast Retailing led technology stocks to erase their gains.

The Nikkei slipped 0.19% to 39,569.68 after rising as much as 0.8% earlier in the session. The index fell 0.6% this week.

The broader Topix rose 0.39% to 2,823.24.

Fast Retailing tanked 6.93% after the Uniqlo brand owner said on Thursday higher US tariffs would start impacting its US operations significantly from later this year and that it plans to raise prices to mitigate the blow.

“Investors were worried about Fast Retailing’s outlook for the next fiscal year. Still, gains of technology stocks supported the index,” said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The market also sold stocks as soon as the Nikkei approached the psychologically important level of 40,000, strategists said.

Chip-related Advantest and Tokyo Electron rose 0.71% and 0.9%, respectively, to track a 0.75% gain in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index overnight.

Technology stocks Japan’s Nikkei share US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei reverses course to end lower

NHP issue: Gandapur seeks PM’s backing for ‘innovative’ solution

EPQL seeks PD’s support for early gas supply from Badar field

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

1H: loss-making SOEs incur Rs343bn loss

Tax, financial matters: CPs to be decided by HC Div benches: NJPMC

Stakeholders told to promote Gwadar trade routes

Freight forwarders asked to deposit security in shape of DSCs

India-Pakistan conflict: FO rejects Indian NSA’s remarks

SPI-based inflation rises

Read more stories