BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

AFP news agency to reduce headcount, foreign network costs

AFP Published 11 Jul, 2025 09:14pm

PARIS: The chairman of Agence France-Presse (AFP) outlined his plans Friday to cut costs at the news agency with a retirement incentive scheme and a reduction in spending on expatriate journalists.

Fabrice Fries warned last month that the group needed to save 12-14 million euros ($13.8-16.1 million) by the end of 2026 due to a fall in revenues.

Speaking to employee representatives on Friday, he said he hoped to save 4-5 million euros a year with a retirement incentive plan in which 50-70 employees would leave and not be replaced.

Costs linked to AFP’s foreign network of journalists would also be cut by around 3.0 million euros a year, or around 10 percent of the total, he said.

This would be achieved by reducing the number of jobs with expatriate conditions, which typically include housing benefits and school fees.

AFP is committed to expatriation,” Fries said – but “not at any price”. An experienced journalist working in Germany on expatriate conditions costs the same as four locally employed early-career reporters, he added.

Funding the cost-saving measures would require “external financing”, he said. That could mean taking a loan from the French state, rescheduling existing debt payments or a bank loan.

AFP, one of the world’s biggest news agencies with 2,600 staff worldwide, has been affected by an ongoing global downturn for the media industry as well as several short-term factors.

Fears about a global recession has led many clients to enter “wait-and-see mode” and either delay investment decisions or reduce their budgets, Fries explained last month.

Funding cuts from the US government under President Donald Trump have also hit AFP clients. Some of them, such as Voice of America, have been forced to cancel their subscriptions.

Social network giant Facebook has also terminated its fact-checking programme in the United States, for which AFP was an important paid partner.

After seven years of growth, AFP’s revenues are set to fall this year to around eight million euros less than forecast in the budget, according to management.

AFP is one of the world’s three major general news agencies, alongside US-based Associated Press and Canadian-owned Reuters.

It produces news stories, photos, videos and graphics for media companies around the world in six languages.

Alongside its commercial income, the agency also receives funding from the French state, which amounted to 118.9 million euros in 2024.

US jobs data jobs cut AFP

Comments

200 characters

AFP news agency to reduce headcount, foreign network costs

Pakistan, Vietnam to initiate talks on Preferential Trade Agreement this year

State Department starts firing more than 1,350 workers in Trump’s shake-up of diplomatic corps

FM Ishaq Dar engages with key global leaders at ASEAN Forum

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

800 killed in Gaza since May 27 trying to get aid: UN

Pakistan rupee gains against US dollar

Google expands creative AI tools in Pakistan with Veo 3, Flow

Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

98 killed, 185 injured in rain-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

Federal policies hinder development of energy sector, says Sindh CM

Read more stories