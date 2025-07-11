BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Wheat steady-down 3 cents, corn down 2-3, soy steady-down 4

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 08:33pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

Note: The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to release its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report at 11:00 a.m. CST.

Wheat - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat ticked down as the U.S. dollar gained strength and traders positioned prior to the release of the USDA’s monthly supply and demand report.

Ahead of the USDA’s monthly supply-demand and crop production reports on Friday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to lower its estimate of U.S. 2025/26 wheat production. Only slight changes were seen for the USDA’s forecasts of 2025/26 U.S. and global wheat ending stocks.

European Union production of soft wheat, the bloc’s main cereal crop, is expected to reach 123.4 million metric tons this year, a 9.6% increase from last year’s poor harvest, farming association Copa Cogeca said on Friday.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last down 3 cents to $5.51-1/2 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 5 cents to $5.29-3/4 per bushel. Minneapolis September wheat was last down 2-3/4 cents to $6.29 a bushel.

Wheat steady-up 6 cents, corn steady-down 2, soy down 1-7

Corn - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel

CBOT corn eased on favorable crop conditions and a firming dollar ahead of the USDA’s supply/demand report.

A favorable mild, showery pattern is expected to aid corn pollination in the U.S. Midwest, according to forecaster Commodity Weather Group.

Ahead of Friday’s monthly USDA supply/demand reports, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the government to lower its forecasts of U.S. corn inventories remaining at the end of the 2024/25 and 2025/26 marketing years.

CBOT December corn was last down 2-1/4 cents to $4.14-1/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Steady to down 4 cents per bushel

CBOT soybean futures Chicago dipped on favorable weather in the U.S. Midwest growing region as investors awaited the results of the USDA’s monthly supply/demand report.

Ahead of Friday’s monthly USDA supply/demand reports, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the government to raise its forecasts of U.S. soybean inventories remaining at the end of the 2024/25 and 2025/26 marketing years.

Brazilian government crop supply agency Conab estimated the country’s 2024/25 soybean harvest at 169.5 million tons, compared with its month-ago estimate of 169.60 million

CBOT November soybeans were last down 3-1/4 cents to $10.10-1/2 per bushel.

