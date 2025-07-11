BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
US tariff rate may be more than 20% after latest round, global business group says

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 08:13pm

LONDON: U.S. consumers face an effective U.S. tariff rate of more than 20%, the highest since the early 1900s, the International Chamber of Commerce has estimated following President Donald Trump’s import levy announcements this week.

Rates are already around 16%, their highest since the 1930s.

The calculation is based on the tariffs included in letters sent by Trump’s administration this week to trading partners, 50% copper tariffs, and the threat of duties as high as 200% on pharmaceutical tariffs, Andrew Wilson, ICC deputy secretary general told Reuters on Friday.

The ICC represents 45 million companies in more than 170 countries.

Wilson said it was notable that financial markets were “pretty sanguine” even after the raft of tariff threats this week.

“I think what’s particularly interesting this week is the disconnect between the reaction of the financial markets (…) and the reaction of companies, who I think remain acutely concerned about the direction of tariffs, U.S. trade policy, the inherent risks of that,” he told Reuters.

The relative market calm this week was in contrast to the selloff across equities and Treasuries in April after Trump announced sweeping tariffs and then hit pause for 90 days until July 9. This week he extended the deadline for trade deals until August 1.

Trump puts 35% tariff on Canada, eyes 15%-20% tariffs for others

Investors seem to have accepted a 10% baseline tariff, Wilson said, although Trump floated the idea late on Thursday that it could go up to 20% for some countries.

The ICC sees the latest moves as a way for the administration to test “in real time” the financial market’s sensitivity to hefty tariffs.

“Our view right now, based on what we’ve seen over the past few days, is the Administration is very much set on achieving the highest possible effective tariff rate for the U.S.,” said Wilson.

“There’s no doubt they’re sensitive to the equities market and the performance of US Treasuries. But basically, how high can they get the number without freaking out the financial markets?” he said.

Wilson noted that the administration has been touting tariffs as a significant revenue source. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington had taken in about $100 billion so far and could collect $300 billion by the end of the year.

Tariffs power tariffs US tariffs

