India’s net direct tax collections fall 1.3% during April 1-July 10

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 07:57pm

The Indian government’s net direct tax collection fell 1.3% year-on-year to 5.6 trillion rupees during the April 1-July 10 period, it said in a statement on Friday.

Direct taxes, which include corporate and personal tax, grew 3.2% to 6.6 trillion rupees on a gross basis during the period, the statement from the income tax department said.

Strong auction bolsters India bonds despite RBI’s liquidity withdrawal

The government said it had issued tax refunds worth 1.01 trillion rupees during the period, 38% higher than last year.

India Indian tax

