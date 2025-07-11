India’s net direct tax collections fall 1.3% during April 1-July 10

The Indian government’s net direct tax collection fell 1.3% year-on-year to 5.6 trillion rupees during the April 1-July 10 period, it said in a statement on Friday.

Direct taxes, which include corporate and personal tax, grew 3.2% to 6.6 trillion rupees on a gross basis during the period, the statement from the income tax department said.

The government said it had issued tax refunds worth 1.01 trillion rupees during the period, 38% higher than last year.