Google expands creative AI tools in Pakistan with Veo 3, Flow

Google has introduced its video generation model, Veo 3, expanding access to Google AI Pro subscribers in over 150 countries, including Pakistan.

This new capability allows users to transform their favorite photos into vivid eight-second video clips with sound through a powerful photo-to-video feature built on Veo 3, launched earlier this year, a statement said on Friday.

Globally, users have already created over 40 million Veo 3 videos in just seven weeks — reimagining fairy tales, experimenting with ASMR, and pushing the boundaries of creativity.

Pakistan’s growing community of digital storytellers and content creators can look forward to exploring these possibilities.

How photo-to-video brings images to life

To turn photos into videos, select ‘Videos’ from the tool menu in the prompt box and upload a photo. Then, describe the scene and any audio instructions, and watch as the image transforms into a dynamic video.

Google to invest fresh $1bn in OpenAI rival Anthropic, FT reports

Now available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in select countries, this tool allows users to animate everything from personal moments to creative sketches.

Simply upload a photo, describe the scene and any audio cues, and Gemini will generate a dynamic video to download or share. These capabilities are also available in Flow, Google’s AI filmmaking tool.

Expanding creative possibilities in Flow

Users can also explore these features in Flow, Google’s AI tool for filmmakers, which now allows adding speech to video clips alongside sound effects and background audio. (Audio generation in Flow is still experimental, so results may vary.)

Frames to Video — which lets personal images become the starting point of dynamic clips — is also available on Veo 3 Fast, helping users get even more from their credits. Flow and Google AI Ultra are now available in over 140+ countries, expanding access to these cutting-edge creative tools.

Ensuring trust and safety in AI

Google says it is committed to responsible AI, and claims that all videos generated with Gemini include a visible watermark and an invisible SynthID digital marker to indicate they are AI-created.

The company also conducts extensive “red teaming” exercises to proactively test its systems, identify and address potential issues before they arise, and carries out thorough evaluations to understand how these tools might be used and how misuse can be prevented. Policies against unsafe content are continuously enforced, and user feedback is actively sought to further strengthen safety measures.