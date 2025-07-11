BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
800 killed in Gaza since May 27 trying to get aid: UN

AFP Published 11 Jul, 2025 05:53pm
Palestinians transport bodies towards a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on June 16, 2025. Photo: AFP
Palestinians transport bodies towards a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on June 16, 2025. Photo: AFP

GENEVA: Nearly 800 people have died trying to access aid in Gaza since late May with most killed near the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s sites, the UN said Friday.

An officially private effort, the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations on May 26 after Israel halted supplies into the Gaza Strip for more than two months, sparking warnings of imminent famine.

Since those operations began and through July 7, United Nations rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said the agency had recorded “615 killings in the vicinity of the GHF sites”.

Another 183 people had been killed “presumably on the routes of aid convoys” carried out by UN and other aid organisations, she told reporters in Geneva.

613 killed at Gaza aid distribution sites, near humanitarian covoys, says UN

“This is nearly 800 people who have been killed while trying to access aid,” she said, adding that “most of the injuries are gunshot injuries”.

GHF operations, which effectively sidelined a vast UN aid delivery network in Gaza, have been marred by chaotic scenes and near-daily reports of Israeli forces firing on people waiting to collect rations.

The GHF, which highlighted Thursday that it to date had distributed “more than 69 million meals”, has denied that fatal shootings have occurred in the immediate vicinity of its aid points.

