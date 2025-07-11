BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Hindustan Unilever jumps as analysts back new CEO

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 05:25pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Shares of India’s Hindustan Unilever closed 4.6% higher on Friday, a day after the Dove soapmaker named a senior executive at its parent Unilever with “a strong track record” as its chief executive.

Priya Nair, president of Unilever’s beauty and wellbeing business, will take over as CEO of HUL on August 1.

Nair “comes with a strong track record,” Citi Research said in a note, adding it will watch for any strategy refresh after a period of relatively “tough performance” by HUL.

Management changes in the Indian consumer space have led to share rallies and performance improvements at firms such as Godrej Consumer and Colgate-Palmolive India, Citi said.

Separately, Hindustan Unilever’s chief financial officer Ritesh Tiwari is likely to step down, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources. Tiwari would be moved to a global role, the report said.

HUL’s shares, rated “buy” on average, have shed a tenth since 2023, after nearly doubling in the prior six years.

The company has struggled to drive sales over recent quarters, with average volume growth of just over 2%, as it faces stiff competition from nimble new-age brands.

Nair will replace Rohit Jawa, who will step down less than two years into his five-year term. The move follows Unilever’s leadership change in February.

Jefferies said the company may need to bring global brands to India as it faces pressure in beauty, foods, soaps and packaged tea categories.

India Hindustan Unilever

Comments

200 characters

India’s Hindustan Unilever jumps as analysts back new CEO

FM Ishaq Dar engages with key global leaders at ASEAN Forum

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

Rupee gains against US dollar

Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

98 killed, 185 injured in rain-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

Federal policies hinder development of energy sector, says Sindh CM

Humaira Asghar’s family lays her to rest in Lahore

‘Political masterclass’: Bilawal showered with praise for calm response to Indian journalist

Pakistan qualify for U18 Asia Hockey Cup final after penalty shootout win over Malaysia

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories