Kazakhstan supplied 160,000 tons of oil to Germany in June, Kaztransoil says

MOSCOW: Kazakhstan supplied 160,000 metric tons of oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline system in June, Kazakhstan’s pipeline company Kaztransoil said on Friday.

Kazakhstan has been supplying its oil to Germany through the pipeline after the European Union imposed a ban on imports from Russia. Kazakhstan’s oil is shipped to Germany’s Schwedt refinery.

Kazakh oil supplies to Germany via Druzhba pipeline rose to 926,000 tons in January-June 2025, up by 46% year-on-year, Reuters calculations showed.