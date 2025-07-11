BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee endures weekly decline on tariff jitters but holds ground short of 86/USD

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 04:57pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee stayed on the defensive for much of the week and nursed modest losses on Friday as likely foreign portfolio outflows added to pressure from rolling tariff threats from the White House.

The rupee ended at 85.80 on Friday against its close at 85.6350 in the previous session, down nearly 0.5% on the week.

U.S. President Donald Trump sent out letters to trading partners including Japan, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, and the Philippines, among many others this week, declaring levies that would go into effect starting August 1.

While the tariff announcements kept traders on their toes, the market reaction was relatively subdued compared to April when Trump had unveiled a broad set of reciprocal levies and later delayed their implementation.

India is among the few countries that are still negotiating a trade deal with Washington with a delegation expected to visit the United States soon for talks.

An extended deadline to implement tariffs has stoked hopes about negotiations with trading partners but “there is little risk priced for this not panning out so well,” MUFG said in a note.

Indian rupee ends nearly flat, importer dollar bids hinder attempts to rise

With the U.S. economy showing resilience and the risk of tariffs spurring inflation on the horizon, the dollar may again start to benefit from yield differentials, the note added.

The dollar index rose 0.2% on the day and was on course for its first weekly advance in three while Asian currencies traded mixed.

On the day, India’s benchmark equity indices ended in the red, troubled by disappointing earnings from bellwether IT firm Tata Consultancy Services, while the benchmark 10-year bond reversed early losses to last quote a tad higher on the day.

Dollar sales from a large state-run bank helped the rupee weather the pressure on Friday and hold above the 86 mark, similar to the previous session, a trader at a large private bank said.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee endures weekly decline on tariff jitters but holds ground short of 86/USD

FM Ishaq Dar engages with key global leaders at ASEAN Forum

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

Rupee gains against US dollar

Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

98 killed, 185 injured in rain-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

Federal policies hinder development of energy sector, says Sindh CM

Humaira Asghar’s family lays her to rest in Lahore

‘Political masterclass’: Bilawal showered with praise for calm response to Indian journalist

Pakistan qualify for U18 Asia Hockey Cup final after penalty shootout win over Malaysia

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories