Federal policies hinder development of energy sector, says Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has emphasised the province’s potential as Pakistan’s ‘energy basket’ due to its vast resources, including coal, gas, wind, and solar energy, however, he also asserted that federal policies have created challenges that hinder the development of the energy sector in Sindh.

Addressing Sindh Energy Diversity Path to Prosperity Conference organised by the Energy Update and Sindh Energy Department on Friday in Karachi, CM Murad urged the gathering of stakeholders, experts and policymakers to discuss the province’s vast energy resources and the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions.

The event highlighted the province’s commitment to harnessing its rich mix of conventional and renewable energy sources to ensure energy security, sustainability, and affordability for all citizens.

Murad emphasised the progress made in utilising Thar coal, noting that over the past six years, 30 million tonnes of coal has been supplied to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), generating 31 gigawatts of electricity, serving three million homes.

He announced the construction of a 105-kilometre railway line to connect Thar coal to global markets, calling it a game-changing project. He also recounted historical challenges, including investor reluctance after the 1996 government change and federal opposition to Sindh’s solar and wind power projects.

The chief minister emphasised that Sindh is uniquely positioned with an abundance of natural gas and coal reserves, notably the Thar coal, which has the potential to meet the country’s electricity needs for decades. The province is also leading the way in renewable energy initiatives, including the operational wind corridor and several solar energy projects aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promoting clean energy.

The establishment of the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) and the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Sepra) were also announced as key steps in enhancing energy delivery and regulatory autonomy.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s vision of collaborating with the public and private sectors to develop robust energy policies, promoting investments in hybrid solutions, and ensuring that every household in Sindh has access to reliable and affordable electricity.

This conference marks a significant milestone in Sindh’s journey towards energy independence and sustainability, setting the stage for future developments in the region’s energy landscape.

The chief minister highlighted the success of the Nooriabad project, which supplies 100 megawatts of electricity to Karachi. “Earlier, we wanted to supply 100 MW to Hesco but it turned down the offer, saying they have an abundance of electricity. “Sindh has established its own transmission company to overcome such hurdles,” he said.

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

He emphasised Sindh’s leadership in wind and solar energy, with electricity from Thar and wind projects integrated into the national grid reaching as far as Punjab.

The provincial budget allocates Rs2.5 billion for solar energy and the Sindh government pays electricity bills for 200 units for deserving Thar residents.

Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also spoke, affirming Sindh’s dedicated efforts to produce affordable and efficient green energy. He mentioned ongoing projects, including two solar parks for Karachi, a solar project in Manjhand for the Hyderabad region, and plans for solar parks in Sukkur and Larkana.

Nasir Shah added that large industries are gradually shifting to green energy, and free solar systems are being provided to people across the province. Overall, the address underscored Sindh’s rich energy potential and proactive provincial initiatives, while sharply criticising federal policies that hinder progress and calling for greater cooperation and support from the federal government to fully realise Pakistan’s energy needs.