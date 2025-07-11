BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Markets

India’s equity benchmarks log weekly losses as IT stocks drag

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 04:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian equity benchmarks posted a second straight weekly loss, weighed down by uncertainty over a potential U.S. trade deal and weak earnings from IT major Tata Consultancy Services.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.22% to 25,149.85 points this week, while the BSE Sensex lost 1.12% to 82,500.47.

IT was the biggest sectoral loser as it fell 3.8% this week due to weak TCS earnings and uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would impose a 35% tariff on Canadian imports starting next month and consider blanket tariffs of 15% to 20% on most other trading partners.

Meanwhile, investors continued to wait for a trade deal between the U.S. and India.

“The market is in dilemma as the wait for a trade deal with the U.S. continues. Traders are not confident about taking any major positive bets in this uncertain environment,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities.

Indian equity benchmarks edge lower as Reliance, metals losses outpace consumer gains

Agrawal said the Jane Street episode has further impacted sentiments, with derivatives volumes taking a hit.

On Friday, the benchmark indexes slid about 0.8% each, dragged by losses in IT stocks. TCS lost 3.4% after weak results, which also pulled its peers Infosys and Wipro lower.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors fell during the week. The broader small- and mid-caps lost 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively, snapping a two-week winning streak.

Bucking the trend, Hindustan Unilever jumped 7.7% for the week, marking its best performance in a year, as the consumer goods maker named Priya Nair, an insider at parent Unilever, as its chief executive.

Among other stocks, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged 14.6% on Friday after its unit signed an exclusive licensing deal with U.S. peer AbbVie for its cancer treatment.

