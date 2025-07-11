BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.64%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.79 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.34%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
GCIL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
HUBC 144.15 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.58%)
KEL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
KOSM 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.9%)
MLCF 85.12 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.25%)
NBP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.72%)
PAEL 43.66 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.51%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 170.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
SNGP 119.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.41%)
SSGC 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.73%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TREET 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
TRG 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,634 Increased By 55.4 (0.41%)
BR30 39,853 Increased By 186.2 (0.47%)
KSE100 134,365 Increased By 582.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 40,843 Increased By 161 (0.4%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Original Birkin bag sells at auction for record $10mn

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 02:52pm

PARIS: The original bag custom-made for actress Jane Birkin, which became one of the era-defining designs of the 20th century, was sold in Paris on Thursday for a record 8.6 million euros ($10.04 million), auctioneer Sotheby’s said.

According to fashion lore, the first Birkin bag was born when the Franco-British actress and singer sat next to Hermes executive Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight in 1984 and told him she needed a stylish yet functional bag as a young mother.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dumas immediately sketched out the rectangular handbag, with a dedicated space for baby bottles.

The company made that one for her, then started selling smaller versions to the public. The design became a hit and has helped fuel the growth of the fashion brand.

Regular Birkin bags sell for more than $10,000. The first one - which has Birkin’s J. B. initials on the flap and, unlike its descendants, has a strap that cannot be removed - was bought by a private Japanese buyer over the phone, Sotheby’s said.

The price was the highest on record for a fashion item, it added.

“It was a travel bag. Clearly, it was worn for nine years by Jane Birkin on a daily basis and the form is still very beautiful,” Aurelie Vassy, head of the Handbags and Fashion Department at Sotheby’s Europe and Middle East, told Reuters.

Birkin auctioned the bag in 1994 to support Sidaction, a French charity that fights HIV/AIDS.

In 2000, when it went on sale again, a private French collector bought it.

When British-born Birkin died in 2023, the French capital’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, said the “most Parisian of the English has left us”.

Birkin had lived in her adopted France since the late 1960s and was remembered as much for her warmth and campaigning as for her acting and singing, most famously on the hit single “Je t’aime…moi non plus”.

Hermes Sotheby's Jane Birkin

Comments

200 characters

Original Birkin bag sells at auction for record $10mn

FM Ishaq Dar engages with key global leaders at ASEAN Forum

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

Rupee gains against US dollar

‘Political masterclass’: Bilawal showered with praise for calm response to Indian journalist

Ideal Spinning Mills shuts spinning unit amid unfavourable conditions & rising costs

Pakistan tenders to buy 300,000 to 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan, Russia ink agreement to modernise PSM

NEOC warns of landslides in northern regions particularly Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K

UAE assures full cooperation on easing visa process for Pakistanis

Mari Energies acquires stakes in key oil & gas blocks across Pakistan

Read more stories