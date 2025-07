Bolan Castings Limited (BCL) announced on Friday the resumption of its production operations from July 14.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today, the company said the decision was made after some positive developments in the tractor market.

Bolan was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1982.

It is a subsidiary of Millat Tractors Limited and is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of casting for tractors and automotive parts.