Verbeek and Siniakova win Wimbledon mixed doubles title

Czech Katerina Siniakova and Sem Verbeek of the Netherlands claimed the Wimbledon mixed doubles title on Thursday, defeating Britain’s Joe Salisbury and Brazilian Luisa Stefani 7-6(3) 7-6(3).

Facing home favourite Salisbury and Stefani on Centre Court, the Czech-Dutch duo held their nerve, while Stefani appeared to be hampered by a leg issue in the second set.

As Siniakova sealed victory with an overhead smash, the duo celebrated their first title together, Siniakova’s maiden mixed doubles Grand Slam and Verbeek’s first Grand Slam triumph of any kind.

“It’s very special, I mean it means a lot – we had a lot of fun on the court and I really enjoyed it, it was a really amazing time here,” Siniakova said after lifting the trophy.

For the 29-year-old Siniakova, the win added to her 10 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles, including the Australian Open crown with American Taylor Townsend in January.

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final

“Katerina, thank you so much, it’s been an honour to compete next to such a great doubles legend, one of the best to ever do it and thank you for making this a Thursday I will remember for the rest of my life,” the 31-year-old Verbeek said.

Salisbury, who faced the disappointment of home fans hoping to see a British champion, said margins did not fall in his and Stefani’s favour.

“It’s always tough to lose a final but they played amazing so congratulations. They were too good in the tie-breaks today,” Salisbury said.