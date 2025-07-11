BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
DCL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
DGKC 172.20 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.01%)
FCCL 47.34 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.53%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 144.56 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.87%)
KEL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
MLCF 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.18%)
NBP 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
PAEL 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PPL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.32%)
PREMA 43.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.1%)
PTC 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 120.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.67%)
SSGC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
TREET 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,633 Increased By 53.8 (0.4%)
BR30 40,032 Increased By 365 (0.92%)
KSE100 134,563 Increased By 780.7 (0.58%)
KSE30 40,847 Increased By 165 (0.41%)
Jul 11, 2025
Markets

Nissan Motor raises $4.5 billion in bond sales, term sheet shows

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 11:28am

HONG KONG: Japan’s Nissan Motor has raised $4.52 billion in US dollar- and euro-denominated senior unsecured bonds, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Friday, with the proceeds intended to refinance existing debt.

The issuance comes about a week after Reuters reported that Nissan has asked some suppliers to allow it to delay payments to free up short-term funds, highlighting its scramble to boost cash.

According to the term sheet, $3 billion was raised through three US dollar tranches with 5-, 7-, and 10-year maturities, while a further 1.3 billion euros ($1.52 billion) were issued in four- and eight-year tranches.

The US dollar 5-year bonds were priced at 355 basis points (bps) over Treasuries, the 7-year at 360 bps, and the 10-year at 376 bps.

The coupons are 7.5% for the five-year tranche, 7.75% for the seven-year tranche and 8.125% for the 10-year tranche, the term sheet showed.

Citi, Bank of America and HSBC were joint book runners for the bond sales, according to the term sheet.

The automaker faces around 700 billion yen ($4.76 billion) in debt maturing this financial year and has been downgraded to “junk” status by all three major credit-rating agencies.

