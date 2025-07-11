BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Brian Lara said I should have gone for his record: Mulder

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 11:25am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Wiaan Mulder said West Indies batting great Brian Lara had told him he should have tried to break his record for the highest individual score in a Test match after the South African all-rounder stopped 34 runs shy of setting a new mark on Monday.

Mulder was on 367 when he declared South Africa’s innings at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe, turning down the chance to go for Lara’s record of 400 not out registered against England in Antigua 21 years ago.

Mulder said he felt he had no right to dislodge a legend like Lara, who had set the record against a much stronger opponent. “Now that things have settled a little bit, I’ve chatted a little bit to Brian Lara,” Mulder told SuperSport.

“He said to me I’m creating my own legacy and I should have gone for it. He said records are there to be broken and he wishes if I’m ever in that position again, I actually go and score more than what he had.”

Mulder, who has hit three centuries in 21 Tests, said he has no regrets about his decision in Bulawayo.

“That was an interesting point of view from his side, but I still believe I did the right thing and respecting the game is the most important part for me,” he added.

Wiaan Mulder South Africa vs Zimbabwe Zimbabwe vs south africa test

