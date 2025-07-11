BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
DCL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
DGKC 172.20 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.01%)
FCCL 47.34 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.53%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 144.56 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.87%)
KEL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
MLCF 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.18%)
NBP 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
PAEL 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PPL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.32%)
PREMA 43.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.1%)
PTC 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 120.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.67%)
SSGC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
TREET 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,633 Increased By 53.8 (0.4%)
BR30 40,032 Increased By 365 (0.92%)
KSE100 134,563 Increased By 780.7 (0.58%)
KSE30 40,847 Increased By 165 (0.41%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rally to 9-month high; Hong Kong jumps on rare earth, tech gains

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 11:03am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks rallied to multi-month highs on Friday, led by rare earth and tech gains, ahead of US-China talks at the ASEAN Summit and expectations of further policy support.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.1% to 3,546.50 points, the highest level since October last year. The blue-chip CSI300 index also added 1.1%.

  • The rare earth sector led the rally with a surge of nearly 6% to its highest since early 2023, while the brokers shares jumped nearly 4%.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.9% at 24,485.49, a 4-month high. The Chinese H-share index listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.8%.

  • Tech shares led gains in Hong Kong with the Hang Seng Tech Index adding more than 2%, while shares of Alibaba and Meituan both jumped more than 3%.

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, the State Department said, in what will be the first in-person meeting of the two counterparts.

  • Friday’s gains pushed the Shanghai Composite Index up 2.1% for the week — its strongest performance since January.

  • “Sentiment improved with the government’s clearer message on anti-involution, aimed at reining-in the escalation of excess competition and potential overcapacity,” Morgan Stanley China strategist Laura Wang said in a note on Friday.

  • “We still expect near-term volatility to rise and range-bound index moves in the offshore market. We prefer A-shares over offshore for now.”

  • The real estate sector edged down 0.3%, paring Thursday’s rally.

  • Goldman Sachs noted that although consensus is low for fresh shantytown redevelopment, there still are trading opportunity in the sector as there might be new policy announcements into upcoming policy meetings.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.62%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks rally to 9-month high; Hong Kong jumps on rare earth, tech gains

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

‘Political masterclass’: Bilawal showered with praise for calm response to Indian journalist

Pakistan tenders to buy 300,000 to 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Oil climbs on potential Russia sanctions; OPEC+ output, tariffs weigh

PTA Global Holding seeks additional 12.5% stake in Lotte Chemical via public offer

Mari Energies acquires stakes in key oil & gas blocks across Pakistan

Armed men kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Pakistan, say officials

Trump puts 35% tariff on Canada, eyes 15%-20% tariffs for others

Musk’s Tesla marks formal India entry with Mumbai launch event

FY2024-25: Historic milestone achieved in PSDP spending: minister

Read more stories