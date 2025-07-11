BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
DCL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
DGKC 172.20 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.01%)
FCCL 47.34 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.53%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 144.56 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.87%)
KEL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
MLCF 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.18%)
NBP 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
PAEL 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PPL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.32%)
PREMA 43.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.1%)
PTC 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 120.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.67%)
SSGC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
TREET 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,633 Increased By 53.8 (0.4%)
BR30 40,032 Increased By 365 (0.92%)
KSE100 134,563 Increased By 780.7 (0.58%)
KSE30 40,847 Increased By 165 (0.41%)
Copper prices rangebound as markets digest US tariff news, await clarity

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 10:55am

SINGAPORE: Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange and the Shanghai Futures Exchange were rangebound on Friday, easing from an initial shock of the US announcement of a 50% import tariff effective August 1, as the market awaited further details.

Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.18% at $9,683.5 per metric ton, as of 0101 GMT.

The contract has lost 1.73% so far this week, and was poised for a second weekly decline.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged 0.18% higher to 78,530 yuan ($10,943.12), but was on track to end the week down 1.97%.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a 50% copper tariff to start on August 1 to boost domestic development of a key industry for defense, electronics, and automobiles.

“Uncertainties and unknown have remained, such as what copper products to be included, whether the 50% will be final or it could be adjusted, or whether there will be an extension of the implementation date,” a Beijing-based metals analyst from a futures company said, requesting anonymity.

In the previous session, the COMEX premium over the LME was at $2,615 a ton, or 27%, down from a peak touched on Tuesday, as traders shipped roughly about a year’s worth of copper imports to the United States so far this year.

With so much copper already shipped to the US, a full 50% increase in the COMEX-LME premium may not be realistic, but a 40% rise is likely if the tariff is implemented as announced, the analyst said.

LME lead fell 0.54% to $2,033 a ton on Friday and nickel dipped 0.2% to $15,260.

SHFE nickel gained 1.03% to 121,140 yuan a ton, zinc was up 0.58% at 22,415 yuan, aluminium rose 0.27% at 20,725 yuan, tin adavnced 0.16% to 265,430 yuan, while lead eased 0.73% to 17,090 yuan.

Copper

