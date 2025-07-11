BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.92%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
CPHL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
DCL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
DGKC 174.00 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (3.07%)
FCCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.66%)
FFL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
GCIL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.95%)
HUBC 144.75 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 86.81 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.26%)
NBP 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.35%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
PIBTL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
POWER 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.62%)
PREMA 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
PRL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.64%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
SNGP 119.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
SSGC 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.13%)
TREET 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
TRG 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,639 Increased By 59.9 (0.44%)
BR30 40,162 Increased By 494.8 (1.25%)
KSE100 134,497 Increased By 714.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 40,841 Increased By 159 (0.39%)
Markets

Indian rupee expected to dip at open after Trump mulls bigger tariff stick

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 10:46am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to open lower on Friday, pressured by dollar’s broad strength after US President Donald Trump said he planned to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most trade partners.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated the local currency opening in the 85.70-85.74 range, versus 85.6350 on Thursday.

“This slight up move (on dollar/rupee) does not change much in terms of the near-term direction,” a currency trader at a bank said.

“Interbank will probably wait to see if the up move extends and then will look to fade it. Selling near to 85.90-86.00 has good risk reward, when you consider the recent price action.”

Tariff headlines lifted the dollar index, putting pressure on Asian currencies.

Trump’s threat of raising blanket tariffs to 15–20% from the current 10% intensifies concerns about their economic impact.

Further, Trump moved to slap a 35% tariff on Canadian goods from August 1, deepening uncertainty around the direction of US trade policy.

Throughout the week, Trump has rolled out a series of developments on the US tariffs targeting trading partners, leaving investors to navigate the shifting landscape.

So far, the reaction across Asian equities, forex, and rates markets has been largely muted.

The rupee itself has not been significantly affected, holding within an 85.50–86.00 range this week - a band that is “broadly in line with expectations,” the currency trader said.

While the dollar index has risen 0.8% this week, the rally is modest in the context of its 11% decline over the first half of the year.

“Our baseline call remains that the dollar will show significantly reduced interest in tariff noise.

Data remains a bigger driver, and the potential FX impact of next week’s US inflation figures still looks much bigger than trade news,“ ING Bank said in a note.

