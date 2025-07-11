Armed men kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Pakistan, say officials

Armed men killed nine bus passengers after kidnapping them in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Friday.

The passengers had been kidnapped from multiple buses on Thursday evening, said the provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind.

Their bodies with bullet wounds were found in mountains overnight, another government official Naveed Alam said.

No one has claimed responsibility.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the brutal killing, as per Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, the president said this barbarity is part of Fitna-e-Hindustan’s evil conspiracy to spill blood in Pakistan, reaffirming the commitment to clear the land of Fitna-e-Hindustan and its facilitators at all costs.

PM Shehbaz said we will deal with terrorists will full force.

He said the killing of unarmed civilians is blatant terrorism sponsored by India. He expressed the firm determination to uproot the menace of terrorism.

In March, at least five people were killed after armed men blocked the main highway in Gwadar district.

The armed men offloaded passengers from the Karachi-bound passenger bus in the Kalmat area, between Pasni and Ormara and killed them after checking their ID cards.