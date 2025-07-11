Public Sector Development Programme: Govt spends major chunk of Rs640bn on infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: Federal government utilised a large share Rs640 billion (61 per cent) of funds in development projects of infrastructure sector out of Rs1,094 billion authorisation under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for financial year 2024-25.

According to a document shared by the Ministry of Planning, there was Rs1,100 billion budgeted allocation for financial year 2024-25. A total of Rs1,094 billion (99.5 per cent) were authorised and Rs1,045 billion (96 per cent) were utilised for development projects.

About sector-wise utilisation, Rs640 billion (61 per cent) for infrastructure sector, Rs179.5 billion (17 per cent) for social sector, Rs20.4 (2 per cent) for governance sector, Rs57.8 billion (6 per cent) for science and IT sector, Rs5.5 billion (0.5 per cent) for industries and production sector, and Rs141.3 billion (13.5 per cent) for special areas and merged districts.

