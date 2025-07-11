Commanders vow action against Indian-backed proxies

****ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir, chaired the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where the top military leadership resolved to take decisive and holistic actions against Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies, vowing that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs will not go in vain.****

The Forum strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks by proxies backed by India and emphasised the need to intensify efforts to counter what it described as the Indian agenda of destabilisation through “Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan”. The COAS underlined that following its manifest failure in direct aggression, particularly after the Pahalgam incident, India has now turned to proxies in its attempts to foment unrest.

In a detailed briefing, the COAS highlighted Pakistan’s successful diplomatic engagements, including recent visits to Iran, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, accompanying the prime minister. He also shared insights into his recent visit to the United States, terming it “historic and unique,” which enabled Pakistan to present its viewpoint on key bilateral and regional issues directly to the top US leadership.

The Forum undertook a comprehensive review of internal and external security challenges, focusing particularly on the situation in the Middle East and Iran, and noted the global trend towards the “use of force” as a preferred policy instrument. In this context, the army chief stressed the importance of national unity and the development of self-reliant defence capabilities.

