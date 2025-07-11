BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Iran says 12 journalists killed in Israeli strikes during war

TEHRAN: Iran said Thursday that at least a dozen journalists and media workers were killed in Israeli strikes during the two countries’ recent war, according to state media. The media arm of the Basij paramilitary forces — a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — said the death toll among media workers had risen to 12 following the identification of two additional individuals, the IRNA news agency reported.

The organisation accused Israel of deliberately targeting media infrastructure “to silence the voice of truth” and suppress the “media of the Resistance Front” — a reference to Iran and allied groups opposed to Israel.

The announcement comes as casualty figures from the war have continued to rise, even after the end of the 12-day conflict, which began on June 13 with a surprise Israeli attack and saw an unprecedented bombing campaign that hit Iranian military facilities, nuclear sites and residential areas. During the conflict, Israel also attacked the Iranian state broadcasting service in northern Tehran. The Israeli campaign killed senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and hundreds of civilians, with the total death toll currently at 1,060, according to Iranian officials.

Retaliatory Iranian drone and missile barrages killed at least 28 people in Israel during the war, according to official figures.

