Dr Imtiaz Ahmad made economic adviser to Finance Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Dr Imtiaz Ahmad as economic adviser, Finance Division. A notification issued by the Establishment Division stated that, with the approval of the prime minister, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, a BS-22 officer of Economist and Planners Group, presently posted as chief economist, Planning Development and Special Initiatives Division, is transferred and posted as economic adviser, Finance Division, by upgrading the post, personal to him, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Dr Ahmad, a career economist belonging to the Economist Group, previously served as economic adviser at the Ministry of Finance.

He was appointed as chief economist in April 2025, filling a position that had remained vacant for several years.

