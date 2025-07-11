Erstwhile tribal areas: PHC bars FBR from penalising 5 firms

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has stopped Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from penalising five companies within the jurisdiction of erstwhile tribal areas, which failed to conduct electronic sales tax integration with the FBR’s system.

In this regard, the PHC has issued an order against the FBR. These five companies are engaged in the manufacturing process and are covered under the jurisdiction of erstwhile tribal areas.

According to the PHC order, comments are called from the FBR and others so as to reach this court within fortnight and thereafter the case shall be fixed for hearing. Petitioner companies have pleaded that the FBR is forcing the companies to purchase software and hardware for sales tax invoice generation and electronically integrate their hardware and software with the FBR’s computerised system through licensed integrators.

Notice has been issued to the FBR for July 15, 2025.

In the meanwhile, no adverse action shall be taken against the petitioner companies, the PHC’s order added.

