Business & Finance Print 2025-07-11

APTMA, PCCC, MNFSR agree to resolve cotton cess collection issue

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), and Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) have officially joined hands in a landmark agreement to resolve the long-standing cotton cess collection issue and lay the foundation for the revival of Pakistan’s vital cotton sector.

The signing ceremony was held at the MNFSR headquarters in Islamabad and witnessed by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Secretary MNFSR Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Chairman APTMA Kamran Arshad, Chairman APTMA North Asad Shafi, Secretary General APTMA Shahid Sattar, APTMA Cotton Advisor Dr Javed Hassan, Cotton Commissioner & CEO PCCC Dr Khadim Hussain, and Secretary PCCC Dr Peer Adrees.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain lauded APTMA’s constructive role in resolving this critical issue, emphasizing that cotton remains the lifeblood of Pakistan’s textile industry and recognizing APTMA as its foremost stakeholder. The Minister expressed his full support for APTMA’s vision, committing to place APTMA in the driving seat to lead the reform and revival of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee. He also welcomed further engagement and collaboration, including a forthcoming visit to APTMA House Lahore.

Chairman APTMA, Kamran Arshad, thanked the Minister for his proactive and collaborative approach, particularly in facilitating key policy measures such as easing cotton seed imports and addressing other issues in the cotton seed sector. Highlighting the severe cotton shortages in recent years that have adversely impacted the entire textile value chain, and the livelihoods of millions of cotton growers, he stressed that Pakistan has been compelled to import billions of dollars’ worth of cotton from global suppliers including the US, Brazil, and Australia. Arshad reaffirmed APTMA’s dedication to overcoming these challenges and hailed the agreement as a historic milestone that fulfills APTMA’s promise to resolve the cess deadlock.

Secretary PCCC Dr Peer Adrees noted the positive impact of APTMA’s support, which has enabled PCCC to pay full salaries and pensions to its staff in recent months.

Chairman APTMA North, Mr. Asad Shafi, echoed the critical importance of cotton to Pakistan’s textile sector and emphasized APTMA’s ongoing efforts to enhance value addition through promoting use of local cotton and inputs, development of domestic brands and internationally competitive products.

Looking ahead, Kamran Arshad urged swift implementation of the PCCC restructuring to transform it into a modern, productive research institution that will spearhead innovation and productivity gains in cotton cultivation. He also called for an all-stakeholders conference, including farmers, ginners, and industry representatives, to collaboratively chart a sustainable path for Pakistan’s cotton revival.

APTMA remains steadfast in its commitment to support the resurgence of Pakistan’s cotton crop, enabling the country to reclaim its position as a top global cotton producer. This revival is critical not only for safeguarding millions of jobs across the textile value chain but also for boosting textile exports and expanding domestic value addition— key drivers for Pakistan’s economic growth and competitiveness in international markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton APTMA Rana Tanveer Hussain MNFSR Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

