Business & Finance Print 2025-07-11

FTO presents Annual Report 2024 to Advisor Media

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat marked a significant development on Thursday as the FTO, Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, formally presented the Annual Report 2024 to Abdul Basit Khan — a renowned senior bureaucrat, writer, PTV actor, and media analyst — now appointed as the Advisor Media to the FTO.

Abdul Basit Khan’s illustrious career spans over four decades of public service, holding key positions in both federal and provincial governments. From Additional Secretary at the Ministry of National Food Security to Executive Director at NIPS, and senior roles in the Federal Insurance, Provincial and Federal Ombudsman offices, Khan has consistently demonstrated leadership and strategic insight. Beyond his civil service career, he is fondly remembered for his impact full performances on PTV in the late 1990s — making him a rare combination of administrative acumen and creative expression.

Welcoming him to the Secretariat, Honourable FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah emphasized the value of such a multifaceted appointment:

“With his unique blend of governance experience and media savvy, Basit Khan is well-positioned to revolutionize the FTO’s outreach and communication efforts.”

Khan, expressing deep gratitude for the trust reposed in him, stated:

“I am honoured to serve as Advisor Media to the Federal Tax Ombudsman. My focus will be on building bridges between taxpayers and the FTO, enhancing public trust, and amplifying awareness through targeted campaigns across electronic and print media.”

With this strategic addition, the FTO Secretariat anticipates a more dynamic and citizen-centric communication framework. His vision is set to usher in innovative public awareness initiatives, ensuring that every aggrieved taxpayer feels heard, informed, and empowered.

This appointment signals a promising chapter where professionalism meets creativity — synergy that is bound to elevate the visibility and impact of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah PTV actor Annual Report 2024 Advisor Media

