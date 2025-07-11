BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-11

PCDMA slams FBR over unilateral e-invoicing rollout

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has strongly criticized the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for implementing the e-invoicing system without prior consultation with stakeholders or conducting awareness sessions, calling it a nightmare for taxpayers.

PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad, expressed concern over the lack of stakeholder consultation prior to the enforcement of the new system. He emphasized that no awareness sessions were conducted, leaving many taxpayers confused and unprepared.

As a result, numerous businesses are reportedly struggling to comply with the new e-invoicing requirements within the short timeframe allowed. He stressed that stakeholder consultation is essential before implementing such a system to address all technical and legal issues.

Speaking out strongly, PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad expressed deep concern over the lack of engagement with stakeholders prior to the enforcement of the new system.

He emphasized that no orientation or training sessions were held, leaving many taxpayers confused and unprepared. As a result, numerous businesses are reportedly struggling to comply with the e-invoicing requirements within the limited timeframe provided.

According to Valimuhammad, the e-invoicing system came into effect for corporate entities on July 1st, while its implementation for the non-corporate sector is scheduled for August 1st. However, he questioned whether this rollout was being enforced unilaterally, as neither businesses were consulted nor their concerns acknowledged.

“There is growing anxiety among the business community, especially as filing sales tax returns has also become more complicated. Businesses need more time to understand and comply with these changes,” he added. He urged the government to collaborate with the business sector and allow sufficient time for adaptation. “Such abrupt decisions, without adequate preparation, risk disrupting business activity,” he warned.

Salim Valimuhammad further called on the FBR to actively engage with stakeholders to resolve grievances and make immediate adjustments where necessary. He cautioned that failure to address these issues promptly could harm tax collection and negatively affect the national economy.

The controversial policy was introduced via SRO 709(I)/2025 on April 22, 2025, amending the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 (Rule 150Q (2)). These amendments mandate both corporate and non-corporate sectors to integrate their IT systems with the FBR’s digital platform to enable the generation and transmission of e-invoices.

However, this move has left many in the business community grappling with confusion and operational challenges.

