BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-11

Another spell of monsoon rains

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted another spell of monsoon rains across the country with occasional gaps, starting from July 11 and likely to intensify from July 13 as a fresh westerly wave is expected to approach the region. The Met Office has warned that these weather conditions could bring scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the country, raising the risk of flash floods, landslides, and infrastructural damage.

According to the forecast, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, and Mirpur, are likely to receive rain with thunderstorms and scattered heavy downpours from July 11 to 17. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas such as Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Dir, Abbottabad, and Peshawar can expect similar weather over the same period.

Punjab and Islamabad will witness rain, wind and thunderstorms with scattered heavy showers particularly in Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Sargodha from July 11 to 17. Southern Punjab areas including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, D G Khan and Rahim Yar Khan will also experience intermittent rain during this period. In Balochistan, northeastern and southern parts including Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, Kalat and Lasbela are likely to receive heavy rains on July 11 and from July 13 to 16. Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Mirpurkhas, is expected to receive moderate rainfall from July 15 to 17.

The PMD warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may trigger flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Murree, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Swat, Nowshera, Islamabad, and hill torrents of D.G. Khan and northeastern Punjab. There is also a risk of urban flooding in cities such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Peshawar between July 15 and 17.

Landslides and mudslides are possible in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, potentially leading to road closures and travel disruptions. The department further cautioned that strong winds, heavy downpours, and lightning may damage weak infrastructure, including rooftops and walls of mud houses, billboards, electricity poles, vehicles, and solar panels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMD monsoon monsoon rain

Comments

200 characters

Another spell of monsoon rains

Population growth, climate change: Aurangzeb identifies ‘critical’ existential challenges facing country

FY2024-25: Historic milestone achieved in PSDP spending: minister

Public Sector Development Programme: Govt spends major chunk of Rs640bn on infrastructure

PM orders urgent overhaul of NTC

KHCL slams draft IGCEP revision excluding Kohala HPP

Minister defends EMO, terms changes ‘a grave sin’

Russian Dy PM tells high-powered body: Putin seeks to deepen trade, energy cooperation

Soviet-built PSM: Russia, Pakistan discuss revival

FBR approached against new ‘Password Policy’

PM orders reform plan to make PNSC globally competitive

Read more stories