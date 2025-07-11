Sports good product: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) holds webinar in Silakot

SIALKOT: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited held first of its kind webinar in Sialkot, bringing together over 70 sports goods and sportswear exporters from Sialkot and importers from 12 countries across the globe through online video link. This was the first Product based webinar, showcasing Sialkot Sports goods and sportswear segment.

The webinar was presided over by Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO – Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited. Chairman Sports Association & CEO of M/s Forward Sports (Pvt.) Ltd Khawaja Masood Akhtar joined as Chief Guest. Office-bearers of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry including Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi (SVP) along with prominent business figures.

Online importers who attended the webinar included businesses from Türkiye, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordon, South Africa, Tunisia and Algeria; to name a few.

On this occasion, Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO – Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, stated that webinars had previously been conducted between exporters of Pakistan and importers from South Africa, Egypt, Bahrain and Türkiye under Al Baraka Group Trade Finance Collaboration initiative, which provided country wise B2B connectivity opportunities. However, this webinar is a new landmark where exporters of Sports goods and Sportswear from Sialkot are connected with 12 other countries simultaneously. He further shared that a comprehensive Trade Finance Portal has also been developed, which contains complete details of selected exporters and importers of all Al Baraka Group subsidiaries to strengthen B2B connectivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025