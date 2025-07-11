BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-11

Sports good product: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) holds webinar in Silakot

Press Release Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

SIALKOT: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited held first of its kind webinar in Sialkot, bringing together over 70 sports goods and sportswear exporters from Sialkot and importers from 12 countries across the globe through online video link. This was the first Product based webinar, showcasing Sialkot Sports goods and sportswear segment.

The webinar was presided over by Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO – Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited. Chairman Sports Association & CEO of M/s Forward Sports (Pvt.) Ltd Khawaja Masood Akhtar joined as Chief Guest. Office-bearers of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry including Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi (SVP) along with prominent business figures.

Online importers who attended the webinar included businesses from Türkiye, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordon, South Africa, Tunisia and Algeria; to name a few.

On this occasion, Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO – Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, stated that webinars had previously been conducted between exporters of Pakistan and importers from South Africa, Egypt, Bahrain and Türkiye under Al Baraka Group Trade Finance Collaboration initiative, which provided country wise B2B connectivity opportunities. However, this webinar is a new landmark where exporters of Sports goods and Sportswear from Sialkot are connected with 12 other countries simultaneously. He further shared that a comprehensive Trade Finance Portal has also been developed, which contains complete details of selected exporters and importers of all Al Baraka Group subsidiaries to strengthen B2B connectivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

