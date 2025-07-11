BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Markets Print 2025-07-11

Malaysian palm oil falls on rising June stockpile

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, snapping three sessions of gains as inventory in the world’s second-largest palm oil exporter rose to an 18-month high.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 10 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 4,147 ringgit a metric ton at closing. “Weaker-than-expected exports in June 2025, combined with an increase in stockpile levels, pressured prices,” said Darren Lim, commodities strategist at brokerage Phillip Nova.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks rose 2.41% to 2.03 million metric tons at the end of June, the fourth consecutive monthly increase, as an unexpected drop in exports outweighed the slump in production and a spike in domestic consumption, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Thursday.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-10 are estimated to have risen between 5.3% and 12%, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 0.28%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.21%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.81%. Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest support at 4,134 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards the 4,096 ringgit to 4,115 ringgit range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

