Opinion Print 2025-07-11

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Has Dar read a certain IMF document?

“So Dar has announced a Special Economic Zone for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi.” “My question to him is:...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

“So Dar has announced a Special Economic Zone for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi.”

“My question to him is: has he read the International Monetary Fund (IMF) document in which the Finance Minister has pledged no new economic zones — special to one nationality or not.”

“Hey, that’s not his responsibility anymore — that is the Finance Minister’s task.”

“The Special Investment Facilitation Council, which epitomises the same page doctrine, has pledged to the Fund staff that a level playing field would be ensured with regard to investment environment and there will be no watering down in governance standards. And agreed to phase out existing SEZ’s while no new SEZs…”

“For your information, a Deputy Prime Minister also wearing the hat of Foreign Minister is a grade above the Finance Minister.”

“Just a grade?”

“That depends on whom you ask: A Prime Minister heads the cabinet, and in his absence the Deputy Prime Minister…”

“Irrespective of who appoints whom?”

“They are all on the same page, you idiot.”

“That’s true, sorry, anyway don’t worry about it – by the time the SEZ is actually set up the government may have changed.”

“God willing.”

“Of course, but just to clarify, on average we take a decade or so to set anything up so…”

“I propose the task be allocated to Visionary 2035…”

“I agree, Ahsan Iqbal would certainly be the right man for the job.”

“His visions are truly beautiful, but so far his vision for the party to remain in power to realize even one of his vision…”

“Maybe this time around.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar SEZs PARTLY FACETIOUS

