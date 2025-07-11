Sindh MPAs directed to submit development schemes today

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has directed all members of the provincial assembly to submit their proposed development schemes by the evening of Friday, July 11, 2025.

He emphasized that no scheme should exceed the cost of Rs 500 million, and preferably, schemes should be within Rs 300 million to ensure swift execution. These instructions were issued during a high-level meeting chaired by the minister, where detailed reviews of ongoing and upcoming development projects across the province were conducted.

The meeting was attended by Acting Chairman of Planning & Development (P&D) Sajjad Hussain Abbasi, MPAs Samita Afzal, Saadia Javed, Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari, and others.

Nasir Hussain Shah stated that all submitted schemes would be promptly assessed from technical and financial perspectives and forwarded to the concerned forums for approval to expedite the development process.

He further said that under the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government has prioritized public welfare projects. In line with this vision, all relevant departments are actively engaged, and the timely participation of MPAs is crucial to achieving the province’s development goals.

