BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-11

Sindh MPAs directed to submit development schemes today

Press Release Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has directed all members of the provincial assembly to submit their proposed development schemes by the evening of Friday, July 11, 2025.

He emphasized that no scheme should exceed the cost of Rs 500 million, and preferably, schemes should be within Rs 300 million to ensure swift execution. These instructions were issued during a high-level meeting chaired by the minister, where detailed reviews of ongoing and upcoming development projects across the province were conducted.

The meeting was attended by Acting Chairman of Planning & Development (P&D) Sajjad Hussain Abbasi, MPAs Samita Afzal, Saadia Javed, Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari, and others.

Nasir Hussain Shah stated that all submitted schemes would be promptly assessed from technical and financial perspectives and forwarded to the concerned forums for approval to expedite the development process.

He further said that under the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government has prioritized public welfare projects. In line with this vision, all relevant departments are actively engaged, and the timely participation of MPAs is crucial to achieving the province’s development goals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah development schemes Sindh MPAs

Comments

200 characters

Sindh MPAs directed to submit development schemes today

Population growth, climate change: Aurangzeb identifies ‘critical’ existential challenges facing country

FY2024-25: Historic milestone achieved in PSDP spending: minister

Public Sector Development Programme: Govt spends major chunk of Rs640bn on infrastructure

PM orders urgent overhaul of NTC

KHCL slams draft IGCEP revision excluding Kohala HPP

Minister defends EMO, terms changes ‘a grave sin’

Russian Dy PM tells high-powered body: Putin seeks to deepen trade, energy cooperation

Soviet-built PSM: Russia, Pakistan discuss revival

FBR approached against new ‘Password Policy’

PM orders reform plan to make PNSC globally competitive

Read more stories