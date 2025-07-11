Arrest warrants for 63 PTI workers issued

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for 63 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for not appearing before it in a case registered against them in connection with the November 26th protest.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, marked the attendance of 14 PTI workers and adjourned the case till September 5.

The prosecution has presented a challan against 77 PTI workers. The court after marking the attendance of 14 suspects, issued an arrest warrant for the other 63 workers who remained absent during the hearing.

PTI lawyers Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan advocate, Zahid Bashir Dar, and Murtaza Toori appeared on behalf of the accused in a case registered at Karachi Company police station.

