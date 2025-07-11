May 9 incidents: SC asks Chaudhry to approach LHC for consolidation of cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court turned down former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s plea to halt the trials in multiple cases against him before various courts.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, on Thursday heard Fawad Chaudhry’s petition for consolidation of FIRs, and tried them in a single proceedings.

Fawad Chaudhry told the bench that trials of cases go on until midnight, to which, Justice Afridi responded, “Be thankful that the courts are functioning,” adding; “Have trust in the ATCs. Let the cases proceed.” He directed Fawad Chaudhry to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the consolidation of cases related to the May 9 incidents. He said no party’s rights should be affected and that the verdict would be written in the presence of all parties.

CJP Afridi stated any decision by the Supreme Court could impact both parties, and hence the matter should be resolved by the High Court. He ruled that these objections must also be addressed by the LHC, and thus, the case should be heard there.

The chief justice then summoned both Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi and Fawad Chaudhry to his chamber.

He noted that since the cases are registered in multiple districts, many petitioners, including Fawad Chaudhry, are benefiting from exemptions, with Chaudhry already granted exemption from appearance by the LHC.

Fawad told that the LHC did not hear the case on its merits but dismissed it as non-maintainable, leading to the appeal in the Supreme Court. He also claimed that the High Court did not issue a formal speaking order on his petition.

Faisal Chaudhry, appearing on behalf of former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, on the last hearing informed; “There are 35 cases against us. The trials won’t be completed in such a short time.”

The bench ruled that the ATCs should decide the cases within four months and present a progress report to chief justices every 15 days. The court highlighted that it was clearly written in the law that ATCs should hold trial hearings on a daily basis. It ordered: “The suspects’ rights should not be affected due to other cases before the trial court.”

The ATC across the country have been hearing cases over the alleged role of civilians in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2023. Some courts have issued their judgments, while verdicts against various individuals and PTI leaders are still pending, with some being granted bail.

