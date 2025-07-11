BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Opinion Print 2025-07-11

India’s sinister designs

Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

That India’s cowardice knows no bounds is a fact that has been fully pointed out by none other than Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who chaired the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference at the GHQ yesterday.

According to him, a frustrated India has doubled down on its nefarious agenda against Pakistan through the use of its proxies after facing a ‘’manifest defeat”.

India has been sponsoring, facilitating and supporting terrorism in Pakistan is a reality that cannot be highlighted enough. It is seeking to achieve its sinister goals through its proxies Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan. The recent spike in incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and KPK is a strong case in point. The whole world knows that India was beaten black and blue by Pakistan in the four-day conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in May. How unfortunate it is that India’s political leadership is not ashamed of its cowardice.

Tehsin Mazari

Dera Ghazi Khan

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Army Asim Munir Fitna Al Khwarij Field Marshal Asim Munir

