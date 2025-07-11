BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-11

Alleged misbehaviour: NA body recommends suspension of police officer

Naveed Butt Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, unanimously, recommended suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO), Crime Control Department (CCD), Gujrat.

The committee met with MNA Muhmmad Afzal in the chair at Parliament House on Thursday. The committee discussed privileges motions of various MNAs and proposed amendments in the Rules of Business and Conduct in the National Assembly.

The committee discussed the privilege motion moved by Chaudhry Naseer Ahmad Abbas regarding alleged misbehaviour, manhandling and arrest of his security officials and initiating false media campaign against him.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO), Gujrat, however, assured the committee to conduct departmental inquiry into the matter and disciplinary action against the said SHO under report to the committee.

Furthermore, the committee deliberated on the amendments proposed by Syed Rafiullah, MNA, to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. On the request of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, the matter was referred to the House Business Advisory Committee for further deliberation among the representatives of all political parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly Standing Committee Syed Rafiullah Muhmmad Afzal Chaudhry Naseer Ahmad Abbas

