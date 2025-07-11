Alleged misbehaviour: NA body recommends suspension of police officer

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, unanimously, recommended suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO), Crime Control Department (CCD), Gujrat.

The committee met with MNA Muhmmad Afzal in the chair at Parliament House on Thursday. The committee discussed privileges motions of various MNAs and proposed amendments in the Rules of Business and Conduct in the National Assembly.

The committee discussed the privilege motion moved by Chaudhry Naseer Ahmad Abbas regarding alleged misbehaviour, manhandling and arrest of his security officials and initiating false media campaign against him.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO), Gujrat, however, assured the committee to conduct departmental inquiry into the matter and disciplinary action against the said SHO under report to the committee.

Furthermore, the committee deliberated on the amendments proposed by Syed Rafiullah, MNA, to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. On the request of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, the matter was referred to the House Business Advisory Committee for further deliberation among the representatives of all political parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025