BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Reviews filed by importers: FBR directs customs officials to conduct virtual hearings

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Jul, 2025 09:51pm

ISLAMABAD: In a major move to promote trade facilitation, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed customs officials to conduct the ‘Virtual Review Hearings’ in cases of reviews filed by importers against the orders of Faceless Assessment in Centralised Assessment Unit.

The FBR issued customs general order (CGO) number 6 of 2025 on Thursday.

According to the FBR, in terms of rule 441 of the Customs Rules. 2001, an importer or authorised agent has the option to file review if they disagree with the assessment finalised by the Assessment Officer.

Presently, when a second review is filed before the Assistant/Deputy Collector, they have the option to call hearing or documents. The option to call hearing requires to specify the location and date /time through the system.

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

The introduction of the Faceless Assessment in Centralised Assessment Unit has eliminated physical interaction between the trader/agent with the Customs authorities to promote transparency, eliminate corruption and facilitate quick disposal of cases.

To further enhance the objectives of the faceless assessment system and promote trade facilitation, the hearing mechanism in reviews filed before ACs/DCs is being upgraded by incorporating a Virtual Review Hearing option in WeBOC System.

Now, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 80(6) of the Customs Act 1969, the FBR has directed that henceforth all review hearings shall be carried out in virtual mode.

After assigning of GD to AC/DC for second review in the Allocated GDs folder, he/she shall initially examine the remarks of the trader. In case there is a need to seek further clarification, the AC/DC shall conduct hearing in the virtual mode.

In case a trader or his representative, duly authorised in this behalf, needs to present the point of view physically, like presenting samples before the AC/DC, the concerned Additional Collector shall allow physical hearing on case to case basis.

The concerned collectorates shall ensure that the offices of the ACs/DCs are well equipped, inter alia, with computers, HD Webcams, speakers, headsets and high-speed internet connections to ensure smooth hearings in virtual mode, FBR said.

Federal Board of Revenue FBR Trade facilitation Virtual Review Hearings Centralised Assessment Unit

Comments

200 characters

Reviews filed by importers: FBR directs customs officials to conduct virtual hearings

Pakistan signs €20mn grant deal with EU to boost governance, business environment

Stakeholders urge global promotion of Sindhri Mango, emphasise IP rights and R&D

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Car sales in Pakistan jump 43% in fiscal year 2024-25

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Read more stories