BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stocks steady as investors await clarity on US trade policies

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 07:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gulf stocks ended Thursday’s session largely unchanged as investors sought further clarity on U.S. trade policy following President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats.

Trump intensified his tariff campaign on Wednesday, announcing a 50% duty on U.S. copper imports and a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, both effective August 1.

He also issued new tariff notices targeting seven smaller trade partners, adding to 14 others announced earlier this week.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended flat in a quiet session as mixed sector performance kept the market subdued ahead of key earnings.

However, the Saudi index eked out a weekly gain of 0.3%, marking its third consecutive weekly increase.

Hani Abuagla, Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA, said he expects robust second-quarter earnings to help the market’s ongoing recovery, providing crucial support for the upward trend.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco gained 0.6%.

The oil giant is in talks with U.S.-based Commonwealth LNG to purchase liquefied natural gas from its proposed facility in Cameron, Louisiana, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the global LNG market.

Most Gulf markets close higher shrugging off Trump’s tariff news

Dubai’s index edged 0.1% lower, easing from a 17-year high, with leading lender Emirates NBD declining 0.6%.

In contrast, Drake & Scull International jumped around 9%. Earlier this week, the contractor launched its first self-owned commercial project in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi’s index closed flat.

Both UAE markets remained on track for further gains in the coming weeks, supported by solid fundamentals, according to Abuagla.

Gulf’s AI-related stocks, Space42 and Presight AI gained 3.3% and 7.3% respectively, mirroring global peers in riding optimism after AI chip giant Nvidia became the first company in history to reach a $4 trillion valuation.

The Qatar stock index finished flat as gains in industrial shares were offset by losses in the banking sector.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.5%, with Commercial International Bank advancing 1.1%.

Egypt’s core inflation was 11.4% on an annual basis in June, down from 13.1% in May, the central bank said on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    finished flat at 11,277
 Abu Dhabi       was flat at 10,048
 Dubai           eased 0.1% to 5,830
 QATAR           closed flat at 10,827
 EGYPT           gained 0.5% to 33,324
 BAHRAIN         eased 0.1% to 1,961
 OMAN            added0.1% to 4,603
 KUWAIT          gained 0.9% to 9,351
-----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf stocks steady as investors await clarity on US trade policies

Army’s top brass vows decisive action against India-backed proxies

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against price fixing in home appliances sector

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Five including three siblings killed in DI Khan road mishap: official

Read more stories