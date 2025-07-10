BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scrutiny over Texas flood response mounts as death toll tops 120

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2025 07:03pm
People look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Photo: AFP
People look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Photo: AFP

HOUSTON: Texas authorities faced mounting scrutiny Thursday over the response to flash flooding that has left more than 120 people dead, as details surfaced about reported delays of early alerts that could have saved lives.

The confirmed death toll from Fourth of July holiday floods that ravaged the central Texas Hill Country – including a river bank cluttered with children’s summer camps – rose to 121 as the urgent search for more than 170 people still missing entered a seventh day.

Hundreds of workers in Kerr County and other central Texas communities continue to comb through piles of muddy debris, but with no live rescues reported this week, worries have swelled that the death toll could still rise.

With US President Donald Trump preparing to visit the disaster zone Friday with First Lady Melania Trump, new questions have emerged about when the first emergency alerts reached the hundreds of people in the path of nature’s fury.

Several local and state officials in recent days have deflected questions that sought to clarify Kerr County’s specific actions as the disaster rapidly unfolded.

Death toll from Texas flood hits triple-digits as tally of missing tops 180

ABC News reported early Thursday that a firefighter in Ingram, upstream of Kerrville, had asked the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 4:22 am on July 4 to alert residents of nearby Hunt of the coming flood.

The network said its affiliate KSAT obtained audio of the call, and that the first alert did not reach Kerr County’s CodeRed system for a full 90 minutes.

In some cases, it said, the warning messages did not arrive until after 10:00 am, when hundreds of people had already been swept away by raging waters.

“The Guadalupe Schumacher sign is underwater on State Highway 39,” the firefighter said in the dispatch audio published by ABC. “Is there any way we can send a CodeRED out to our Hunt residents, asking them to find higher ground or stay home?”

“Stand by, we have to get that approved with our supervisor,” a sheriff’s office dispatcher replied in the audio.

Kerr County, the tragedy’s epicenter and part of an area nicknamed “Flash Flood Alley,” has confirmed 97 deaths including 36 children, with 161 people still missing.

Reporters pressed area officials this week about whether the Trump government’s sweeping funding cuts had weakened warning systems, and why so many people did not receive timely flood alerts.

“There’s going to be an after-action” review, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said, adding “those questions need to be answered.”

Leitha said “it was between 4:00 or 5:00 (am) when I got notified” of incoming emergency calls – but he declined to address specifics of the warning system and any possible delays.

The flooding of the Guadalupe River was particularly devastating for summer camps on its banks, including Camp Mystic, where 27 girls and counselors died. Five other Mystic campers and a counselor remain missing.

Governor Gregg Abbott has scheduled a special session of the Texas Legislature, beginning July 21, with ABC reporting it will discuss improving warning systems for weather events.

Texas Texas floods Texas Hill Country

Comments

200 characters

Scrutiny over Texas flood response mounts as death toll tops 120

Army’s top brass vows decisive action against India-backed proxies

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against price fixing in home appliances sector

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Five including three siblings killed in DI Khan road mishap: official

Read more stories