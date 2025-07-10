BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against price fixing in home appliances sector

  • CCP urges all undertakings to refrain from all forms of price fixing
BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 06:37pm
A customer with his family is seen at an electronics and appliances shop in Jaipur, India, October 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A customer with his family is seen at an electronics and appliances shop in Jaipur, India, October 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters

The Competition Appellate Tribunal has upheld the order of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against leading electronic home appliances brands for engaging in resale price maintenance (RPM), a prohibited form of price fixing under the Competition Act, 2010, according to a CCP statement said on Thursday.

While maintaining the findings of contravention, the tribunal reduced the monetary penalty imposed by the CCP to the tune of Rs90 million, directing the companies to deposit the amount within 30 days.

The CCP had earlier imposed penalties on the companies after concluding that both the companies in the home appliances sector had engaged in anti-competitive conduct by restricting their dealers from selling products below specific prices, offering discounts, or providing package deals.

CCP issues notices to PSMA, member sugar mills

In their defence before the tribunal, the companies did not challenge the finding of contravention but argued that the penalty imposed was high. The tribunal noted that the appellants demonstrated remedial actions by reimbursing to the dealers the amounts which were imposed by the companies under their price fixing policy. It also assured strict future compliance with the Competition Act.

Taking the mitigating factors into account — particularly cooperative stance and restitution to affected parties — the tribunal reduced the penalties imposed on both companies. The tribunal also noted the companies’ commitment to lawful business practices going forward.

The CCP urges all undertakings to refrain from all forms of price fixing, including the setting of minimum or maximum resale prices and imposing restrictions on discounts or promotional offers, as such practices constitute serious violations of competition law.

Comments

200 characters

Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against price fixing in home appliances sector

Army’s top brass vows decisive action against India-backed proxies

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Five including three siblings killed in DI Khan road mishap: official

Read more stories