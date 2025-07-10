BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Zelenskyy urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:48pm

ROME: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged politicians and businesses in Rome Thursday to boost investments in defence, warning that as Russia intensifies its attacks, “we cannot have a shortage of funding”.

“This is what we must focus on first – we must stop Russian drones and missiles. This means more air defence supplies and investments in interceptor drones, air defence systems, and missiles,” Zelenskyy said.

“I urge all our partners – increase your investments. When Russia increases its attacks, we cannot have a shortage of funding.”

Zelenskyy was speaking at the start of the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference, aimed at mobilising support and investment for his country as it faces its fourth year of conflict with Russia.

Russian forces claim first foothold in new Ukraine region

It took place as Russia hammered Ukraine’s capital with its second large-scale drone and missile barrage in as many nights, killing at least two people.

Zelenskyy said the attacks proved Russian President Vladimir Putin was not interested in peace, saying he was escalating the violence.

“This is exactly what Putin wants for our people to suffer, to flee Ukraine and for homes, schools, for life itself to be destroyed,” he said.

The meeting hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gathers hundreds of companies, officials, as well as 15 heads of state including EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

It focuses on Ukraine’s long-term recovery, as well as on its immediate needs to fight off Russia’s invasion.

