BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (10.03%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 86.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1%)
DCL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.47%)
DGKC 168.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.19%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.53%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
LOTCHEM 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.47%)
MLCF 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
NBP 122.28 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (2.02%)
PAEL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.95%)
PIBTL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
POWER 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PRL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
SSGC 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.81%)
TREET 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
TRG 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.45%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025
Business & Finance

State Bank of India to plan $2.9bn share sale as soon as next week

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 04:36pm

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender by assets, is preparing to sell as much as 250 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) of shares to institutional investors as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The plans haven’t been finalised and are subject to change, the Bloomberg report said.

Indian state-owned banks to raise $5.25 billion in 2025-26 via QIP

SBI did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The bank’s board had approved the sale in May.

Indian state-owned banks will raise around 450 billion rupees through qualified institutional placement of shares in the 2025-26 financial year, a government source told reporters on Wednesday.

