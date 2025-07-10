BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (10.03%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 86.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1%)
DCL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.47%)
DGKC 168.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.19%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.53%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
LOTCHEM 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.47%)
MLCF 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
NBP 122.28 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (2.02%)
PAEL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.95%)
PIBTL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
POWER 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PRL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
SSGC 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.81%)
TREET 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
TRG 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.45%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US copper bounces after Trump sets a tariff date, but below peak

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 04:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: U.S. copper prices rebounded on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a 50% tariff would start on August 1, but held below their record peak due to a glut of metal already in the country and uncertainty over details.

Trump signalled on Tuesday that he was imposing fresh tariffs on copper. He confirmed that and announced the date on Wednesday.

The most active COMEX copper futures contract was up 2.1% to $5.60 a lb at 0945 GMT, down from a record high of $5.90 touched on Tuesday.

“I think the spike high will probably be left on its own for a little while,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“The market will now be left with ample supplies for the foreseeable future and that’s one reason why premiums in New York should not reflect the 50% tariff,” he said.

“Also, plenty of things can happen in the next three weeks.”

The premium of COMEX over LME on Thursday was at $2,690 a metric ton, or 28%, down slightly from a peak hit on Tuesday.

Trump copper tariffs set to spark final scramble to get metal across the border

Traders anticipating copper tariffs after a probe was announced in February have shipped about a year’s worth of imports so far this year to the United States.

Analysts say the COMEX premium will likely ease over coming months as the stockpile is slowly eroded and the stiff tariffs hit demand.

Copper prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange came under pressure, weighed down by expectations that copper shipments to China will rise as some supplies are redirected to countries outside the U.S., a Shanghai-based metals analyst at a futures company said.

The most-traded copper contract on the SHFE fell for the fifth day, down 0.4% to 78,600 yuan ($10,952.87) per ton after touching its lowest since June 23.

Benchmark three-month copper on the LME rebounded on Thursday after five days of losses, rising 0.5% to $9,681.50 a ton.

Among other metals, LME aluminium added 0.6% to $2,613 a ton, nickel gained 1.2% to $15,165, zinc climbed 1.2% to $2,774, lead was up 0.1% at $2,057, and tin advanced 1.2% to $33,675.

Copper London copper LME copper copper market Copper export Copper imports

Comments

200 characters

US copper bounces after Trump sets a tariff date, but below peak

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settle at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Finance minister urges population as key criterion in NFC Award formula

PM Shehbaz orders urgent reorganization of National Tariff Commission

Dewan Farooque Motors starts manufacturing 300km range EVs

Kohat Cement enters real estate sector with Rs750mn investment

Read more stories