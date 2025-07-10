BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (10.03%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 86.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1%)
DCL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.47%)
DGKC 168.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.19%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.53%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
LOTCHEM 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.47%)
MLCF 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
NBP 122.28 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (2.02%)
PAEL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.95%)
PIBTL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
POWER 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PRL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
SSGC 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.81%)
TREET 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
TRG 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.45%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls on rising June stockpile

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 04:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, snapping three sessions of gains as inventory in the world’s second-largest palm oil exporter rose to an 18-month high.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 10 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 4,147 ringgit a metric ton at closing.

“Weaker-than-expected exports in June 2025, combined with an increase in stockpile levels, pressured prices,” said Darren Lim, commodities strategist at brokerage Phillip Nova.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks rose 2.41% to 2.03 million metric tons at the end of June, the fourth consecutive monthly increase, as an unexpected drop in exports outweighed the slump in production and a spike in domestic consumption, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Thursday.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-10 are estimated to have risen between 5.3% and 12%, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Palm extends gains on stronger Dalian oils, weaker ringgit

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 0.28%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.21%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.81%.

Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest support at 4,134 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards the 4,096 ringgit to 4,115 ringgit range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil falls on rising June stockpile

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settle at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Finance minister urges population as key criterion in NFC Award formula

PM Shehbaz orders urgent reorganization of National Tariff Commission

Dewan Farooque Motors starts manufacturing 300km range EVs

Kohat Cement enters real estate sector with Rs750mn investment

Read more stories