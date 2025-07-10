BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (10.03%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 86.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1%)
DCL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.47%)
DGKC 168.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.19%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.53%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
LOTCHEM 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.47%)
MLCF 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
NBP 122.28 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (2.02%)
PAEL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.95%)
PIBTL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
POWER 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PRL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
SSGC 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.81%)
TREET 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
TRG 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.45%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jul, 2025 04:11pm

Beco Steel Limited (BECO) has successfully shipped its first export consignment of copper ingot to Hong Kong, China.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the bourse.

“We are pleased to inform you that Beco Steel Limited has successfully shipped its first export consignment of copper ingot that was segregated from remeltable scrap of the company’s raw material, to Hong Kong, China, marking a significant milestone in our business expansion,” read the notice.

While this is an initial shipment, the company believed that the development is an opening “of a promising new avenue for growth and anticipates progressive developments in its export business”.

“This step aligns with our strategic objectives to diversify revenue streams and enhance shareholder value,” it added.

Beco Steel says unaware of cause behind unusual share movement

Beco Steel Limited, formerly known as Ravi Textile Mills, is incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company. \

BECO is an integrated steel producer with products ranging from scrap to billet to various end products, including speciality steel.

Hong Kong shares psx companies Copper export Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) BECO Steel Limited PSX notice BECO PSX notices PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settle at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Finance minister urges population as key criterion in NFC Award formula

PM Shehbaz orders urgent reorganization of National Tariff Commission

Dewan Farooque Motors starts manufacturing 300km range EVs

Kohat Cement enters real estate sector with Rs750mn investment

Read more stories