Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Beco Steel Limited (BECO) has successfully shipped its first export consignment of copper ingot to Hong Kong, China.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the bourse.

“We are pleased to inform you that Beco Steel Limited has successfully shipped its first export consignment of copper ingot that was segregated from remeltable scrap of the company’s raw material, to Hong Kong, China, marking a significant milestone in our business expansion,” read the notice.

While this is an initial shipment, the company believed that the development is an opening “of a promising new avenue for growth and anticipates progressive developments in its export business”.

“This step aligns with our strategic objectives to diversify revenue streams and enhance shareholder value,” it added.

Beco Steel Limited, formerly known as Ravi Textile Mills, is incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company.

BECO is an integrated steel producer with products ranging from scrap to billet to various end products, including speciality steel.